4 dead, 12 injured in Gurugram factory blaze, owner arrested

Gurugram, June 22 The Gurugram police have arrested the owner of GFO Research and Development Pvt Ltd's factory, where a massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday, claiming 4 lives and leaving 12 others injured.

According to police, the complainant in the matter claimed that the factory owner had stocked a large number of fireballs and flammable material inside the factory premises and they had requested the accused not to stock such material but the accused paid no heed to their concerns and the incident occurred.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Gurugram's Rajender Nagar area.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushik, Arun, Prashant and Ram Avadh. Kaushik was an employee of GFO Research and Development Pvt Ltd, while Arun was employed with Technocrat Pvt Ltd and Ram Avad was working there as a security guard.

According to the Gurugram Fire Service officials, the incident was reported at 2.24 a.m. Saturday, prompting the deployment of dozens of fire tenders to the site. The fire was brought under control by 10.00 a.m.

Officials suspect that the fire originated from a short circuit or leakage of some gas in the building.

Officials said that as many as 15 people were inside the factory when the incident occurred. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, three were declared dead at the hospital, the officials added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor