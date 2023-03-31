4 dead in explosion in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Four people died in an explosion in a house in the Devipur area of Bulandshahr, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh informed on Friday.

Speaking to , the DM said, "We received information about an explosion in a house in a field. We immediately reached the spot and recovered four bodies."

"An investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion," Chandra Prakash Singh added.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

