4 girls rescued in Goa from prostitution racket

Panaji, July 6 Goa Police rescued four girls from Vagator who were pushed into a prostitution racket.

Police informed that a raid was conducted on Wednesday at Vagator, following which the girls were rescued.

“The girls were procured by the accused person for the purpose of prostitution and was supplying them to customers in the vicinity,” Crime Branch Police said, adding they are yet to arrest the accused person identified as John.

Police said that the accused person was living on the earnings earned through prostitution.

The offense has been registered under section 370, 370 (3) IPC & Sec 4 and 5 of Immoral Traffic ( Prevention) Act.

