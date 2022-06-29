4 held at IGI with foreign currency worth Rs 59 lakh

New Delhi, June 29 The CISF has apprehended four persons at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport who were found in possession of huge foreign currency with a face value of Rs 59 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior CISF official said that on Tuesday at around 11.20 p.m., on the basis of behaviour detection, surveillance and intelligence staff of the IGI airport noticed the suspicious activities at 'B' Gate area of Terminal-3.

Two passengers who were later identified as Subhan Ahmed and Jasvinder Singh were marked as "suspicious". They had come to the IGI to board a Chandigarh-bound flight.

On suspicion, the CCTV footage of their entire movement was observed, which revealed that Ahmed initially approached the J row of the check-in counter and checked-in one bag in Dubai-bound Emirates Airlines flight and collected his boarding pass.

Further, he went to washroom and after changing his dress, he again approached at B row check-in counter and collected his boarding pass for Chandigarh-bound Vistara Airlines flight.

On tactful questioning his accomplice Singh, revealed that Ahmed was carrying high volume of foreign currency and due to fear of detection, he changed his destination from Dubai to Chandigarh.

Singh also confessed that he checked-in one bag of Ahmed in his own name.

On physical checking of bags of both the passengers, 1,20,000 Saudi Riyals concealed between middle layer of the hand bag of Ahmed and 99,740 Saudi Riyals and $15,200 concealed between outer and inner layer of a tiffin box, which was kept in bag of Singh, were recovered.

Later, on scanning the CCTV footage, two more suspects Azim from departure area and Imran Ahmed bound for Mumbai by Indigo Airlines flight from B Gate area were intercepted by CISF personnel.

Later, all the passengers along with one visitor, and the recovered cash were handed over to the Customs officials for further action into the matter.

