4 including 3 minors killed in road accident in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 : A recklessly driven crane hit two bikes in which four persons, including three minors died and one woman sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Banganga area in the city on Tuesday evening while the crane was moving downwards on the Banganga bridge. After crushing the bikes, the crane collided with a bus and stopped. The whole incident was also captured in the CCTV installed on the roadside.

Those who died were identified as Sunil Parmar (56), Raj Changiram (13), Ritesh Kishore (16) and Sharad Kishore (6) while the injured woman was identified as Sharda Kishore (40).

On getting the information about the incident, the police and the district administration team rushed to the spot and took out bodies from under the crane. The police sent the bodies for postmortem and admitted the injured woman to a nearby hospital.

"A crane got uncontrolled and crushed two bikes at the Banganga bridge in the city in which four people died and one sustained injuries. After the accident, the crane collided with a bus which was moving ahead of it and got stopped. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that there was a brake failure in the crane though it is a matter of investigation." Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma said.

The driver of the crane is in police custody and he is being interrogated, he added.

