4 killed after speeding vehicle ploughs into Bihar dhaba

Patna, Aug 3 Four persons were killed and more than 12 others injured after a speeding dumper ploughed into a dhaba in Hajipur city in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred at Bahuara chowk under Patepur police station.

The police said that three of the deceased died on the spot while another died on the way to the hospital.

The injured persons were admitted to Mahua referral hospital and Sadar hospital. The critically injured patients were referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

The accident took place during lunch hour. The dumper driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the dhaba, crushing many vehicles and mowing down four persons.

Due to the accident, huge chaos was witnessed at the spot with customers running for their lives.

Following the accident, local people managed to nab the dumper driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

"We have arrested the errant driver and efforts are on to identify the victims. Rescue operation is completed now and action is being taken against the driver," police officer H.K. Singh said.

