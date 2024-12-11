4 national-level, 15 regional advanced research labs established: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 11 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Wednesday that four national-level Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI) centres and 15 regional Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facilities (SAIF) centres for advance research have been established in the country.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Singh said that these centres are equipped with major analytical instruments to boost research in the country.

"The four SATHI centres are at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (Delhi), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (West Bengal), Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (Telangana), while over the years 15 SAIF centres were also established in various states," the Minister said.

Both SAIF and SATHI centres "annually analyse nearly 1,00,000 samples, serving around 32,000 users, and contributing to around 2,200 research publications," he added.

Minister Singh also said that four thematic hubs (T-Hubs) have been established under the National Quantum Mission.

The T-Hubs under the pan-India initiative comprise 14 technical groups across 17 states and 2 Union Territories.

"The activities undertaken by these hubs -- technology development, human resource development, entrepreneurship development, industry collaborations, and international collaborations -- are national in scope," Singh said.

India launched the National Quantum Mission in April 2023 to harness the power of quantum technologies.

The Mission is for eight years, approved by the Union Cabinet at "an outlay of Rs 6003.65 crore," the Minister said.

While the Mission is for eight years, the implementation broadly has three timelines, that is, 3 years, 5 years, and 8 years.

The major fields of research and development being focused upon under the mission are quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

