4 out of 6 Meghalaya jail escapees lynched by mob

Shillong, Sep 11 Four out of the six under-trial prioners, who escaped from Meghlaya's Jowai jail, were lynched by a mob at Shangpung in West Jaintia Hills District on Sunday, police said.

Police officials said that mob of local people, mostly youths, armed with wooden sticks, badly thrashed the four prisoners killing them on the spot.

The six under- trials including I Love You Talang, escaped from the Jowai jail after attacking and overpowering the jail guards late on Saturday evening and took shelter in a jungle.

On Sunday, the fugitives came out from their hideout and tried to procure food when people identified them and attacked them, a police official said.

One escaper (Ramesh Dkhar) managed to flee from the mob fury and the sixth prisoner was nowhere to be seen when the incident took place

Among those hacked to death by the mob, included I Love You Talang, who, along with Dkhar, were arrested last month in connection with reported killing of two taxi drivers.

Senior police officials, accompanied by reinforcements, rushed to the area and the massive search was on to nab the remaining two.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor