4 posing as CBI officials duped jeweller of Rs 40L in Delhi, held

New Delhi, May 10 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested four men, including the kingpin who was inspired by Bollywood flick 'Special-26', for impersonating as CBI official and cheating a jeweller to the tune of Rs 40 lakh in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Bhatnagar (54), Pawan Gupta (47), Yogesh Kumar (58) and Himanshu alias Dinesh (35), all residents of Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the complainant Harpreet Singh, who is running his jewellry shop at the ground floor of his residence in Delhi's Farsh Bazaar area, reported on April 17 that six individuals including one woman entered his shop, introducing themselves as CBI officials.

"They informed the complainant that he was involved in illegal gold business and was in possession of the same. They further asked if he wanted to settle, the complainant must pay them Rs 1 crore. Being surprised and scared by the actions of these fake CBI officials, the complainant paid Rs 40 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold to them. While leaving, the suspect also took DVRs of the CCTV cameras installed at the business," said the Special CP.

During investigation, the police tasked with the probe scanned multiple CCTV cameras installed in the area and subsequently, the accused were identified and four of them were nabbed from their residences in Delhi.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Bhatnagar is the mastermind and kingpin of the gang.

"Being deeply influenced by the movie 'Special-26', Bhatnagar directed the present episode in consensus with his accomplices, Pawan, Himanshu, Yogesh and two others," said the Special CP.

"Bhatnagar with his accomplices entered the business of the victim, impersonating and posing himself as a high ranked CBI official and his accomplices as his subordinates. While entering the business, the accused were wearing fake identity cards of CBI and were carrying walky-talky in their hands," said the official.

The Special CP said that further probe is going on to nab the remaining accused.



