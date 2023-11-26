4 students killed, 60 injured after university fest turns tragic in Kerala

Four students were killed and at least 64 were injured in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) during a music concert on Saturday evening. Two of the injured are in a critical condition, officials said.The four students - two girls and two boys - were dead on arrival when brought to a hospital. Three of the them were second-year engineering students identified as Athul Thampi, Ann Rufta and Sandra Thomas.The concert, which featured playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, was held at the university's open-air auditorium during a Tech Fest.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on the death of the four students at Kochi university and called for an emergency meeting with other ministers.In a post on X, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the minister for industries and minister for higher education were on their way to the university to assess the situation."The entire state is in shock over the tragedy that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P Rajeev, the Minister for Industries, and R. Bindu, the Minister of Higher Education, have departed for Ernakulam to assess the situation directly. A thorough investigation into the incident will commence without delay," he wrote on X.

A senior police official said that, according to initial reports, due to sudden rain, people who were standing on the side rushed to an area to take shelter from the downpour. Due to this, the people standing on the steps fell down as people walked over them, the official added.Speaking about the incident, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran told news agency ANI, "As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain. The steps created some problems and some students fell down. The number of people injured I can only tell tomorrow. More than 2,000 people attended, 2 students are critical. According to a municipal councilor, the stampede was caused due to the exit and entrance being through the same gate. "Students were trying to enter through the same gate. Students who were entering through the steep steps fell down first and the huge crowd at the gate stomped them again and again," the councilor told ANI.