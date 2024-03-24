4-Year-Old Girl Raped In Delhi, Accused Arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in East Delhi. The incident took place on Saturday night, the police said.Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the police received information about a sexual assault on a 4-year-old girl on Saturday.

"A case was registered on the basis of a complaint and the accused was arrested,” he said.

Following the incident, the locals vandalised the shop of the accused, took the items from inside the shop and placed them on the pyre readied for Holika dahan.

“Today, there was some rumour going around that the police were not taking any action on the incident and there were some reports of vandalism. Police reached the spot and the situation in the area is under control,” Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The official assured that the police would take all necessary actions in the case. He said the child, who was taken to the hospital, is doing okay now.

The accused, identified as Armaan, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code