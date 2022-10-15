40 flying squads to rigorously monitor enforcement, compliance of air pollution norms

New Delhi, Oct 15 Keeping in view the air quality of Delhi and NCR which has already started deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has urged all concerned including industries and construction agencies to strictly follow the statutory directions issued by the Commission.

The 40 inspection teams and flying squads constituted by the Commission are under directions to intensify inspections, supervise and rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the Commission to ameliorate the air quality of Delhi-NCR. These flying squads will conduct surprise inspections and field level incognito checks at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial/residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. These flying squads will widely cover all parts of Delhi-NCR to track down violators and report the details to the Commission for stringent actions against them.

As on October 14, 2022, more than 8,580 sites were inspected by the CAQM flying squads and closure directions have been issued to 491 defaulters flouting the statutory directions of the Commission, 110 in Delhi; 118 in Haryana (NCR); 211 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR); and 52 in Rajasthan (NCR).

Officials said that CAQM will make every effort towards strict enforcement of its statutory directions and orders. Violations and non-compliance of the directions issued by the Commission air pollution control rules/regulations are being viewed very seriously. The Commission in case of gross violations will not only pass closure orders but will also impose Environmental Compensation (EC) and initiate prosecution.

Citizens have been advised to strictly follow steps highlighted in the Citizen Charter in each stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) earnestly in the coming days. Moreover, CAQM has also advised the State implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and DPCC to ensure compliance and strict implementation of the directions issued by the Commission.

