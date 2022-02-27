41 booked for violence in Varanasi jail

Varanasi, Feb 27 Nearly 41 prisoners and some unidentified persons have been booked for alleged violence in Varanasi jail.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of jailor Virendra Kumar Tripathi under relevant sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Prison Act.

Violence had erupted in the jail following the death of prisoner Rajesh Jaiswal due to cardiac arrest.

The inmates went on a rampage causing utter chaos in the district jail. They indulged in brick batting causing damage to the ambulance of the jail, among other things and also assaulted the prison guards.

Heavy police force was called in to bring the situation under control.

Rajesh, an accused in a case of alleged fraud, was arrested by Chetganj police in September 2021.

