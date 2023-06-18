4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh

By IANS | Published: June 18, 2023 10:06 AM2023-06-18T10:06:03+5:302023-06-18T10:25:19+5:30

Srinagar, June 18 An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday as no report ...

4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh | 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh

4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh

Srinagar, June 18 An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday as no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh at 2.16 a.m.

The coordinates of this earthquake are latitude 35.85 degrees north and longitude 80.08 degrees east.

It occurred 10 kms inside the earth's crust.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National centre for seismologyNational centre for seismologyNcsMinistry of earth sciences's national centre for seismologyNcs technologies