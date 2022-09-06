4,223 drug smugglers, 322 kg heroin seized n Punjab in 2 months

Chandigarh, Sep 6 As the special drive started by Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann to root out drugs completed two months, Punjab Police have arrested 4,223 drug smugglers, including 562 big fish, and seized 322.5 kg heroin since July 5, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a total of 3,236 first information reports (FIRs) of which 328 are related to commercial quantity.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill told the media on Tuesday that police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying 'nakas' at vulnerable routes across the state.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by the police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 322.5 kg in just two months, he said.

Apart from seizing big-haul of heroin, the IGP said the police have also recovered 167 kg opium, 145 kg ganja, 222 quintals of poppy husk, and 16.90 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

The police have also recovered Rs 2.73 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these two months.

