4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

By ANI | Published: February 26, 2023 04:20 PM 2023-02-26T16:20:00+5:30 2023-02-26T21:50:12+5:30

1 pm with a depth of 10 km.

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot | 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or damage to property is reported.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National center for seismology National center for seismology Ncs india Rajkot Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu Southwest bay of bengal Ica india