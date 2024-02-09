4.5L new voters in 18-29 year age group added to electoral roll in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 9 At least 4.5 lakh new voters in 18-29 year age group have been added to the electoral roll in Assam, officials said on Friday.

According to Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel, the total electorate in Assam was 2,43,01,960. Of these, 1,21,79,538 were male and 1,21,22,602 female.

He said, “This time, 7,26,783 new voters were added to the electoral roll in the state. Out of these new voters, around 4.5 lakh are young voters in the age group 18-29 years.”

The officer also said that due to deaths, 7,27,291 voters' names were also deleted from the electoral roll.

The state election commission published a draft electoral roll on December 8, 2023. However, 508 more voter names were deleted after their death.

Goel said that if any person finds his or her name missing from the rolls, he or she can still apply through Form 6, in online or offline mode. He advised people to check the electoral roll available on the state election commission’s website as well as in respective district election offices.

According to the final photo electoral roll, the Amri Assembly constituency has the lowest number of 96,542 electors in the state and Dalgaon constituency has the highest number of electors among the Assembly seats, with 2,97,846 electors.

It was also mentioned that the lowest number of 8,92,789 electors is in the Diphu Parliamentary Constituency while the highest number of 26,43,403 electors was in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

