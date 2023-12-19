49 Oppn MPs including Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe suspended from Parliament

Amidst the ongoing winter session of Parliament, an additional 49 MPs have faced suspension. Recently, a significant breach of the Parliament occurred when four individuals gained unauthorized access to the assembly hall, bringing the matter of security to the forefront. Opposition MPs have adopted an assertive stance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, staging vigorous protests against the government. The session addressing security concerns commenced with the suspension of MPs who forcefully entered the assembly hall. As of now, approximately 141 MPs have been suspended.

Among the suspended MPs, National Congress Party members Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe were included. Shashi Tharoor, Dimple Yadav, and Karti Chidambaram, alongside a total of 49 MPs, have been suspended during the ongoing winter session. The opposition has leveled accusations against the government, asserting that the suspension of MPs is stifling democracy. Throughout the day, there have been protests against the government in the parliamentary precincts, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders, and MP Rahul Gandhi, along with various other MPs, participating in the demonstration.

Previously, the new Parliament made history by suspending 33 members from the Lok Sabha and 45 members from the Rajya Sabha in a single day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasized the importance of adhering to strict rules in the new Parliament, and this wave of suspensions is viewed in line with that commitment. It's worth noting that a few days ago, 14 members had also faced suspension. Parliament witnessed a loud commotion on Monday as opposition members became assertive in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the issue of aggressive behavior.