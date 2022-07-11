5 arrested for burning Assam villager alive

Guwahati, July 11 Five persons were arrested on Monday for alleged involvement in the horrific case of a 60-year-old man being burnt alive in Assam's Nagaon district last week, police said.

A 'kangaroo court in the Bor Lalung area of the district on Saturday pronounced Ranjit Bordoloi guilty of 'killing' a woman in the village and he was subsequently burnt alive by a mob.

The arrested persons were identified as Nareswar Bordoloi, Bharati Bordoloi, Padumi Bordoloi, Putuli Bordoloi, and Ratneswar Bordoloi. They were booked under charges of murder.

"There were a total of 31 accused in this case. We have already arrested five, the hunt is on to nab other accused persons," Nagaon's Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told .

The police are also investigating how the incident happened, added Doley.

Earlier, the incident came to light only after the local police launched a search operation to find Bordoloi.

Police sources said a woman identified as Sabita Pator died under strange circumstances a few days back. The local village kangaroo court took up the matter in which Bordoloi reportedly admitted to killing the woman.

