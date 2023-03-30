5 criminals from Karnataka arrested in UP

Jalaun, March 30 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun have arrested five persons, allegedly involved in cases of theft and dacoities in different districts, following an encounter in which two of them were injured.

All five persons belong to Karnataka.

The breakthrough came when the Special Operation Group SOG and Kotwali police teams, acting on a specific tip-off, tried to stop a car near the factory area.

Instead of stopping the car, the miscreants opened fire on the policemen. In retaliatory action, two miscreants were injured.

A constable also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter.

Police have recovered cash worth Rs 1.55 lakh a long with a Honda City car bearing a registration number of state capital (Lucknow) from them.

The police identified the injured criminals as Arif and Mohd Gaus, both residents of Mundeshwar Colony, district Karwar, Karnataka, while their arrested accomplices have been identified as Anees Shaikh, Asif Shaikh and Arslan, residents of Mandi police circle in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

Police claimed the accused confessed to their involvement in incidents of dacoity and said that they keep changing their locations from one state to another.

Circle officer Girja Shankar Tripathi said: "At present they were residing in a locality in Barabanki district."

The police also seized two pistols along with live cartridges.

The injured criminals, besides a constable, have been admitted to district hospital.

