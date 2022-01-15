5 dead due to consumption of hooch in Bihar's Nalanda

At least five people have died allegedly due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Nalanda.

In Manpur, three persons died allegedly due to consumption of hooch, while two died in Chhoti Pahari, claimed family members of all the deceased.

Police have rushed to the spot for inquiry.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

