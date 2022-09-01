5 held for assualting youth, chopping off his hair in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 1 Five persons have been detained by the Hardoi police for allegedly beating a youth and chopping his hair off.

The incident occurred at Kaithipurwa some time ago but the matter came to light only after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The youth, identified as Rohit, was reportedly wandering in Kaithipurwa village when some women complained that he was following them.

Rohit is a resident of the neighbouring Karimnagar village.

Some local people caught Rohit and beat him up while two of them chopped off his hair.

Inspector Inderjit Singh said that taking cognisance of the viral video, five persons Satyendra Kumar, Krishna Pal, Rampal and two others had been arrested and booked for disruption of peace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor