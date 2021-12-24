5 held for blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Mishra

December 24, 2021

As many as five persons have been arrested for blackmailing Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, said the Delhi Police.

Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused of mowing down the protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :Delhi PoliceAjay mishra teniAshish mishra