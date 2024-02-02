5 held for duping people on pretext of investing in stock market

New Delhi, Feb 2 With the arrest of five persons including three women from Madhya Pradesh, the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an organised syndicate involved in duping people on the pretext of investing money in the stock market.

The arrest came after a complaint from one Kamaljeet, a resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi was received in Cyber Police Station of Outer District through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. "Kamaljeet reported that he got a call from a woman namely Kashish Gupta. She told him that they help in investing money in the stock market," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

"The accused told him that they will invest his money for buying crude oil contract and IPO adding to it they also took an amount of Rs 2.10 lakh from him in the name of investing in Initial Public Offering (IPO) and gave a return of Rs 60,000 to gain his confidence," said the DCP.

The accused further took an amount of Rs 17.21 lakh from him for buying crude oil contract.

"Hence, a total sum of Rs 19.31 lakh was transferred to the account of a woman namely Kalavati Devi," said the DCP.

During the probe, details of the alleged beneficiary was obtained. Money was found transferred to a Central Bank of India bank account which was found registered in the name of Kalawati Devi, a resident of Siwan district in Bihar.

"During thorough investigation, money was also found transferred to two other bank accounts, IDFC Bank account which was found in the name of Ravi Kumar Singh, a resident of Indore and another ICICI Bank account was found in the name of Anoop Kumar Gautam, a resident of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh," said the DCP. Further, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, five accused were apprehended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor