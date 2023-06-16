5 infiltrating foreign terrorists killed in joint operation in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, June 16 Five foreign terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jamagund area of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday following an infiltration bid, officials said.

"In the recent past, a large number of intelligence inputs were received from various intelligence agencies about likely infiltration of terrorists from across Line of Control. On June 15, a specific intelligence input was received of likely infiltration along Jumagund Nar from JK Police," the army said.

It said that a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and JK Police was launched in Keran sector on night of June 15/16 "wherein multiple ambushes were laid along the likely routes of infiltration".

The army said on June 16 at around midnight, five heavily armed terrorists were observed crossing the Line of Control and they were engaged by ambush teams along the fence in spite of adverse weather and terrain conditions.

"The ensuing fire fight resulted in elimination of five infiltrating terrorists without any collateral damage. The operation continued throughout the night and the detailed search of the area was carried during early morning."

The army said identity of the terrorists and their the outfit they belonged to is being ascertained. Meanwhile, five AK series rifles, 14 grenades, 500 AK rounds, night vision googles and other huge quantity of war like stores were recovered.

"This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army and JKP. The operation clearly establishes the evil design of terrorist groups which are determined to disrupt peace in Kashmir. It also exposes the facade of false commitment to the ceasefire understanding by Pakistan which has repeatedly been exploited to perpetrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir," the army said.

