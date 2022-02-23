5 injured in pharma company blast in Visakhapatnam

As many as five persons were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd at Nakkapaalli in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, said police.

Nakkapalli Circle inspector Narayanaya Rao said, "Five people were injured of which 2 were severely injured. They were shifted to Visakhapatnam city for better treatment. The other three persons are being treated in the nearby hospital..."

However, the cause of the blast is yet to be known.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor