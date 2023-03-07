5 killed, 3 injured after hit by four-wheeler in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Five people were killed and three were injured on Tuesday after a four-wheeler ran over them in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

The accident took place near a petrol pump in Dharampur.

As per the eye witnesses the injured persons were immediately given primary treatment before they were rushed to the hospital.

"The four-wheeler rammed into a queue of nine persons, leaving five dead and three injured," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Rana said, adding that two persons, gravely injured, have been referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

"The deceased persons have been identified as Guddu Yadav, Raja, Nippu, Moti Lal Yadav, Sunny Deval," police said.

A case has been registered against the accused driver, Rajesh.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor