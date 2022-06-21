5 killed as car rams into truck in UP

By IANS | Published: June 21, 2022 11:21 AM 2022-06-21T11:21:04+5:30 2022-06-21T11:25:22+5:30

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), June 21 Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with ...

5 killed as car rams into truck in UP | 5 killed as car rams into truck in UP

5 killed as car rams into truck in UP

Next

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), June 21 Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Ahladpur chowki here on Tuesday morning.

All the deceased youth were in their thirties and were coming to Bareilly from Uttarakhand to offer prayers at a dargah.

They have been identified as Mohd Sagir, Muzammil, Mohd Tahir, Imran Khan and Mohd Farid. They are residents of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand.

According to eyewitnesses, a tyre of the car burst after which the driver lost control and rammed into a truck.

The police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the family members of the deceased have been informed.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for a few hours before the mangled vehicle was removed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Mohd sagir Mohd sagir Mohd tahir uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Kota to uttarakhand Uttar pradesh mayawati Northwest madhya pradesh & Uttarakhand state The himachal pradesh high court People of uttar pradesh Rajasthan united Uttar pradesh's prayagraj