5 killed as car rams into truck in UP
By IANS | Published: June 21, 2022 11:21 AM 2022-06-21T11:21:04+5:30 2022-06-21T11:25:22+5:30
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), June 21 Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with ...
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), June 21 Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Ahladpur chowki here on Tuesday morning.
All the deceased youth were in their thirties and were coming to Bareilly from Uttarakhand to offer prayers at a dargah.
They have been identified as Mohd Sagir, Muzammil, Mohd Tahir, Imran Khan and Mohd Farid. They are residents of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand.
According to eyewitnesses, a tyre of the car burst after which the driver lost control and rammed into a truck.
The police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the family members of the deceased have been informed.
Traffic on the highway was blocked for a few hours before the mangled vehicle was removed.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app