5 killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 2 Five people were killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka on Tuesday as downpour continued to batter parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three more days in 12 districts of the state.

Four people of a family were killed after a portion of hill collapsed on their house following heavy rains in Muttalli village of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

The bodies of four persons were pulled out and the deceased were identified as Lakshmi Narayana Naik (60), his daughter Lakshmi (45), son Anantha Narayana Naik (38) and nephew Praveen Ramakrishna Naik (16).

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force faced tough time in reaching the spot as proper road connectivity was lacking.

As many as 300 houses in Uttara Kannada district are inundated and people have been evacuated to safer locations by authorities.

The district administration has opened relief centres to provide food and shelter to the flash floods-affected people.

In another incident, a bike rider was washed away in the flash floods in Kalaburagi district.

The authorities have launched a search operation but are yet to recover the body and track identity.

Capital Bengaluru is receiving incessant rainfall throughout the day.

