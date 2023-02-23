5 killed in TN road accident
By IANS | Published: February 23, 2023 02:45 PM2023-02-23T14:45:02+5:302023-02-23T14:55:06+5:30
Chennai, Feb 23 Five people, including a three-month-old infant, were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Thursday.
The accident occurred when a tractor carrying 12 people, was travelling from Savalur village to Devakota in Andhra Pradesh for farm work was hit by a Bengaluru-bound passenger bus.
Of the injured persons, some were taken to the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital. while others to the Kaveripattanam PHC.
