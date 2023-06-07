5 signs of a healthy menstrual cycle you shouldn't ignore

By life

New Delhi, June 7 A healthy menstrual cycle is not only indicative of good reproductive health but also reflects overall well-being.



It is essential for women to pay attention to their menstrual cycles and understand what constitutes a healthy and normal period. By being aware of the signs of a healthy menstrual cycle, women can better monitor their reproductive health and seek medical attention if any irregularities arise. Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal, MBBS, DEM and Founder, Medyseva shares five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle that should not be ignored.

Regular Cycle Length:

A regular menstrual cycle generally lasts between 21 to 35 days. While the length may vary slightly from woman to woman, consistency is key. Having a predictable cycle length suggests that the body is ovulating regularly and releasing an egg for potential fertilization. Irregular cycles, on the other hand, can indicate hormonal imbalances, stress, or other underlying health issues. If your menstrual cycle regularly falls outside the typical range, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional to investigate the cause.

Normal Bleeding:

The amount and duration of menstrual bleeding can vary from woman to woman. However, a healthy menstrual cycle involves a moderate to heavy flow for an average of two to seven days. If you experience excessively heavy bleeding that requires changing sanitary products more frequently than every two hours or if your period lasts longer than seven days, it may be a sign of an underlying health condition such as uterine fibroids or hormonal imbalances. Likewise, abnormally light periods or spotting may indicate issues with ovulation or the uterine lining. Any persistent deviation from the norm should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Minimal Pain and Discomfort:

While some degree of discomfort during menstruation is common, excessive pain or debilitating cramps may be a sign of an underlying problem. Mild cramping caused by uterine contractions is normal, but severe pain that interferes with daily activities or requires the use of pain medication should not be ignored. Conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, or fibroids can cause intense menstrual pain. If you experience severe or worsening pain during your period, it is crucial to seek medical advice for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Consistent Cycle Length:

Consistency in cycle length is another essential sign of a healthy menstrual cycle. It means that the duration between the start of one period and the start of the next is relatively stable. Tracking your cycles on a calendar or using a period-tracking app can help identify any irregularities or changes in cycle length. Significant variations or sudden changes in the length of your menstrual cycle may indicate hormonal imbalances, stress, or other underlying health conditions. Consulting a healthcare professional is recommended if you notice persistent irregularities in your cycle length.

Balanced Mood and Energy Levels:

Fluctuations in hormones during the menstrual cycle can affect mood and energy levels. However, a healthy menstrual cycle involves manageable mood swings and only slight changes in energy levels. Feeling excessively fatigued, experiencing severe mood swings, or struggling with persistent feelings of sadness or anxiety during your period may indicate hormonal imbalances or even conditions such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder

