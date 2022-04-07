5-year-old dies in accident, family alleges murder in road rage

New Delhi, April 7 A five-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances while his grandfather and younger brother (3 years old) suffered severe injuries in Chhawla area of Dwarka district, after their scooty was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Mohit, the father of the deceased Vidit, has alleged that his son was murdered and the other family members were attacked. However, the police only said that they have lodged a case of death in a road accident and were looking into the matter.

The father, Mohit, said that he works with the Food Corporation of India and is currently posted in Punjab.

"My two sons along with their grandfather went to nearby park. They were returning home when this happened. They were coming on a scooty at the time of the incident," said Mohit.

He claimed that there were multiple wounds on the body of his son and on his grandfather's body. Mohit alleged that there were head injuries, which can be caused only in an attack.

Mohit alleged that it was a case of murder. He was indicating a road rage incident.

"The grandfather, Prem Prakash, was unconscious and not fit to give any statement,' said a source.

Police said that they were looking into the matter. They said if they find evidence of road rage, they will then decide the future course of action.

