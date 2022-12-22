5 year-old girl raped in Delhi's outskirts

New Delhi, Dec 22 A girl aged around 5 years was kidnapped and then raped in outer north Delhi's Bhalswa Diary area.

A senior official said that the police have leads on the accused and they are hopeful to nab the accused in next 24 hours.

The official said that the girl was abducted on Wednesday evening, when she was playing near her house. She was later found in a nearby park on Thursday morning.

According to the police, information was received regarding the disappearance of a girl child aged 4-5 years on Wednesday night and subsequently a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

"Three teams were formed to trace the child. Announcements were also made at the mosque and a photo of the child was circulated to all police officers. Police team found the child and she was taken for medical examination as mandated in law," said the official.

However, the doctors opined of sexual assault and Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and 6 POCSO Act were added in the FIR.

"We have pressed 10 teams of special staff to look into different angles and trace out the accused. With the leads we have, we are hopeful to nab the accused in next 24 hours," said the official.

