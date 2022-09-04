50 Dalit families driven out in Jharkhand's Palamu, National Commission for Scheduled Castes takes cognisance

A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Saturday, taking suo moto cognisance, visited the Pandu area of Jharkhand's Palamu where nearly 50 Dalit families were allegedly driven out forcibly by the Muslim community.

After the visit, the commission pointed out the non-cooperation from the State Government and the non-serious approach of the Director general of police and the chief secretary.

Earlier, the top officials including SDPO Surjit Kumar and Sadar SDO Rajesh Shah had listened to the complaint of the victims' families and assured them to take action against the culprits.

"We found during our visit that administration is not serious towards safeguarding this community. It seems there is some setting at the administration level, because without this such things (throwing out the families) can not happen," said Arun Haldar, vice chairperson, Nation Commission for Schedule Castes.

Haldar said that the chief secretary and DGP did not turn up despite the letter being written to them to attend "compulsorily".

"The Commission came from Delhi. We had written to the chief secretary and DGP to attend us compulsorily. We contacted them many times but they did not turn up. This shows how they are taking the commission," he said.

The vice chairperson informed that the commission will "soon send them formal notice" and summon the chief secretary and DGP on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor