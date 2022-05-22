50 sheep killed by lightning in J&K's Ganderbal

By IANS | Published: May 22, 2022 10:39 PM 2022-05-22T22:39:03+5:30 2022-05-22T22:50:07+5:30

Srinagar, May 22 A total of 50 sheep were killed when lightning struck the flock in J&K's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

District administration sources said that local shepherd, Abdul Salam Chopan of Haknar village in Gund area of Ganderbal, had taken out his animals for grazing when lightning hit the area during rains.

"Fifty sheep were killed in this incident. Rescue teams were deputed to the area," a source said.

