50-year-old held for raping 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Bhopal

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Kolar locality of Bhopal, police said.

The arrest was made on Friday.

"The accused's house is situated in front of the house of the minor girl. One of the women in the neighborhood heard the scream of the girl and then informed the survivor's mother. After that, she reached the house of the accused and rescued the girl. Later, the kin lodged a complaint against the accused," Kolar police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel said.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and the police arrested the accused.

Further proceedings of the administration on the illegal possession of the accused are going on, Patel added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor