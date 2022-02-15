51-year-old man dies by suicide in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

A 51 years old man allegedly shot himself to death in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, informed police on Tuesday.

As per the police, the victim, who was taken to the hospital following the incident, was declared brought dead.

"The accused has been identified as Jaipal Chaudhary, who was 51 years old. We received the information about the incident yesterday," said the police.

"A suicide note, recovered from his car standing outside his residence, revealed that the deceased did not want to live anymore and was thus ending his life," they added.

The police have also recovered the revolver used by the deceased.

"We have recovered the revolver used by the deceased to shoot himself, with five live cartridges. One empty shell from the revolver was taken from the deceased's son in the hospital itself. The revolver recovered is engraved with a national emblem and its license is verified," said police.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and a probe has been initiated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor