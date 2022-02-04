525 elephants die in TN in 5 years: Study

Chennai, Feb 4 A study by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has revealed that 525 wild elephants have died in the state in the last five years.

While 125 elephants lost their lives in 2017, 84 died in 2018, 108 in 2019, 110 in 2020, and 98 in 2021, according to the study.

Despite the alarming deaths, the Central government has not sanctioned any funds under the 'Project Elephant' initiative in the past two years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Chief Wildlife warden of Tamil Nadu, Shekar Kumar Neeraj told : "The lack of funding has severely created a block in the long-term conservation activities of the department. We have already submitted a proposal for Rs 20 cr under Project Elephant in Tamil Nadu. There are only 50 days left in the fiscal to get the funding and I understand that the delay was due to the introduction of Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for all Central schemes."

He further said that the state was asked to upload the proposal in PFMS again and the department has already done that.

The state has already received funds under Project Tiger but Project Elephant funds are yet to be released, Neeraj added.

Tamil Nadu has received fewer funds compared to other south Indian states like Kerala and Karnataka. While Kerala received Rs 23 crore between 2017-2021 and Karnataka got Rs 13 crore during the same period, Tamil Nadu was given only Rs 9.75 crore.

Tamil Nadu had 4,015 jumbos as per the 2012 wildlife census but according to the 2017 census, the state has only 2,761 wild elephants which indicates a sharp decline of 38 per cent.

An official from Project Elephant told : "There are different parameters that are taken into consideration while sanctioning funds. Tamil Nadu lags behind Kerala and Karnataka in the density of elephants as per the 2017 census. Past performance and proper utilisation of funds are two other parameters that come into consideration while allocating funds."

