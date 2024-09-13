54 Arrested After Stone Pelting at Ganpati Visarjan in Karnataka's Mandya; Section 144 Imposed

A chaotic situation arose in Nagamangala due to miscreants pelted stones during the procession that was going to Ganapathi Visarjan, and 54 people were arrested in connection with the act and strict vigilance has been enforced.

In connection with the mob clash that took place during the Ganesha idol procession in the town last night, the situation is still like a pit covered with ashes. A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property, and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Union minister and Mandya Lok Sabha member Kumaraswamy Nagamangala has commented on the riots that such incidents are happening because the state government is wooing a group. He said, "I appeal to both the groups that there should be no casualties of innocent people."

When the Ganesha idol procession organized by the devotees of Badarikoppalu village reached Mysore Road at night. The procession arrived near the mosque, they spent more time there without moving. Some miscreants suddenly attacked the procession. Stone pelting took place and the situation turned into a disaster. On that occasion, an argument also took place between the two groups and a commotion started. At this time, the security police tried to bring the situation under control by using light batons to disperse the crowd but failed. Then the public got scared and ran in different directions. Meanwhile, the clash between the two groups escalated and miscreants vandalized some shops, pelted stones at vehicles parked on the roadside and set a two-wheeler on fire. The miscreants have smashed the CC cameras installed in some shops. It was captured in a road side CC camera that the miscreants were holding talwar in their hands with their faces covered.

Several people were taken into custody by the police last night following stone pelting. In this context, the relatives and parents of the detained youth have gathered in front of Nagamangala Town Police Station since early morning. Many of the detainees are minors and have requested their children to be released. For this, the police are guilty under the law. Let us work according to the law.

A few people, including two policemen, suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting, and tension has been created in the town. However, the situation has been brought under control and additional police forces have been deployed. Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other pro-Hindu organizations have called for Nagamangala bandh today.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that more than 50 people have already been arrested in this connection and maintaining peace and order in the society is our priority. He has tweeted on the social networking site ‘X’ and said that the stone pelting during the Ganesha Visarjan in Nagamangala is an act of miscreants who threaten the peace and tranquillity of the society. He said that ruthless action would be taken against those who were trying to divide the country. The Chief Minister appealed to the public to cooperate by maintaining peace and restraint without succumbing to incitement. Section 144 has been enforced till September 14 and a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges.