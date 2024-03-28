55 people aged above 120 years in Tamil Nadu voter list

Chennai, March 28 As many as 55 voters in Tamil Nadu are above 120 years of age, as per the Election Commission.

Out of these, 27 are men and 28 are women.

There are 2,06,574 voters above the age of 90 - 99,439 men and 1,07,128 women and 14, 44,851 voters above the age of 80.

The state's total electorate comprises 6,23,33, 925 voters, with the 3,06,05,793 male voters outnumbered by the females, at 3,17,19,665. There are also 8,467 third-gender voters

Those between the age group of 40-49 form the highest number of voters, at 1,37,96,152 and the 30-39 age group is the second largest, at 1,29,00,263.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, in a statement, said that the commission has received seven lakh requests from those above 85 years to cast votes from their houses. He said that differently-abled persons have also sent requests.

