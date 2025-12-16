56,384 SIR forms submitted in Lakshadweep

Kochi, Dec 16 As many as 56,384 electors in Lakshadweep have submitted their enumeration forms under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, signalling near-total coverage and strong public participation in the voter revision exercise.

Out of a total electorate of 57,813, the response reflects one of the most comprehensive roll revision drives undertaken in the Union Territory in recent years.

Election officials said the progress achieved as of December 16, 2025, was the outcome of a tightly coordinated effort involving the district election machinery, political parties and volunteers.

With Lakshadweep being a single-district Union Territory, the exercise was carried out under the supervision of one District Election Officer (DEO), one Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), 10 Assistant EROs and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed across 64 polling booths spread over 10 islands.

Volunteers played a key role in facilitating access, especially in remote and vulnerable areas.

All eight major political parties participated actively in the process, appointing 133 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and engaging at the grassroots level.

Party representatives, including district presidents, worked alongside election officials, lending credibility and transparency to the revision exercise.

To ensure that no eligible elector was left out, the ECI conducted extensive awareness campaigns during the enumeration period.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), DEOs and EROs held multiple meetings with political parties to explain procedures and share daily progress.

The BLOs carried out house-to-house visits to all electors whose names figured in the electoral rolls as of October 27, 2025, distributing enumeration forms and making at least three follow-up visits for collection.

The BLAs were permitted to submit up to 50 forms a day, while volunteers supplemented official efforts.

Special enumeration camps were organised in all 64 parts across the 10 islands to ensure complete coverage.

The Election Commission has also prioritised the inclusion of young voters who have attained or will attain 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2026.

Special enrollment drives have been scheduled on multiple dates between December 20, 2025, and January 11, 2026.

The Draft Electoral Roll was published on December 16, 2025, with booth-wise copies shared with recognised political parties and uploaded on the CEO's website.

The claims and objections period will remain open till January 15, 2026, during which no deletion will be made without notice and a reasoned order.

