6 dead, 10 injured in Ludhiana gas leak, factory sealed

At least six persons were killed and many others feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am.The entire area has been cordoned off and teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF from Bhatinda have been dispatched for rescue operations.

According to initial reports from local media, Goyal Milk Plant, a factory that produces dairy products, experienced a gas leak from the cooling system. Nearby residents have reportedly fainted in their homes, and it is currently unsafe for anyone to enter the area.Individuals within a 300-metre radius of the leak are experiencing difficulty breathing, causing people to avoid the area. The police and civil administration officials are on the scene, providing assistance and relief efforts. Social organisations' ambulances have also arrived to assist in evacuating the affected individuals.