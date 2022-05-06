6 dead, 3 critically injured in road accident in UP's Rampur

As many as six people were killed and three critically injured after the car they were sitting in hit an electric pole in Azim Nagar police station area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, said police on Friday.

"6 people died in this incident and the condition of 3 people is critical. There were two children in the vehicle who are completely safe," said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.

The residents of Moradabad district were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Rampur in their car which rammed into an electric pole and then hit a roadside tree, he said.

The SP further said that there were 11 people in the car of which six people died on the spot and the rest three are in critical condition.

"The accident happened because the speed of the car was very fast and their car got imbalanced and hit the electric pole and uprooted the tree," he added.

The SP, who rushed to the spot, said that a police team has been deployed there and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem.

( With inputs from ANI )

