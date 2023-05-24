6 dead in J&K road accident

May 24 Six people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.

"An unfortunate road accident occurred today involving a Cruiser vehicle at the site of Dangduru Power Project (Dachan area) which was ferrying workers of project, 6 dead, 3 injured, rescue ops underway," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor