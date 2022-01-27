6 die after drinking suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar

At least six people have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar district, local police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday, police said adding that the six people "died under mysterious circumstances."

Relatives of those who died alleged that the victims had consumed spurious liquor.

"This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the administration doing? If there is a liquor ban then how are they getting it?" a relative of the deceased told ANI.

The police are investigating matter. More details are awaited.

There has been a total ban on liquor in Bihar since April 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor