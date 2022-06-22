6 held for cow slaughter in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 22 Six people accused of cow slaughter have been arrested after an encounter here, the police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akram, Shehzad, Imran, Akbar, Israr and Arshad.

Two other accused are absconding.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said, "Acting on an intelligence input, our team raided a house under the Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor