6 held in Hyderabad for exhibiting exotic animals at pub

Hyderabad, May 30 In a joint operation, Hyderabad police, along with Telangana Forest Department on Tuesday seized exotic animals and apprehended six accused.

The sleuths of the West Zone Task Force, Hyderabad along with Forest Department officials, raided the 'Hyderabad Exotic Pets' store in Saidabad area and rescued the animals including 14 Persian cats, 3 Bengal cats, 2 iguana lizards, a pair of cockatoos, sun conure parrots, and two sugar gliders from their possession.

The raid was conducted after the accused organised an event exhibiting wild animals at Xora Pub at Alcarzar Mall in posh Jubilee Hills.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Radha Kishan Rao said the owner of Xora Pub and event organizers conducted an event in the name of 'Wild night' on May 28 with special DJ Ubba (Mumbai) for attracting customers.

Vinay Reddy, owner of Xora Pub and organiser of the event, has been arrested along with pub manager Varahala Naidu. Prudhvi, operational manager of Xora Pub is absconding.

Tarun and Vamshi, both sellers of pet animals, Yasser, owner of Hyderabad Exotic Pets and Karthik, who has a pet shop at Kukatpally were also arrested.

Police said the accused organised a special event to exhibit the wild animals for the customers at the pub. Bengal cats, ball pythons, and iguanas were displayed at the pub without any valid permission.

The apprehended accused and seized rescued animals were handed over to Forest Department Police for further action, the DCP said.

The action came after a concerned citizen drew the attention of authorities about the display of exotic wildlife at Xora Pub. Responding to the tweet, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development had requested the police and forest officials to take action.



