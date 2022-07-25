6 killed as SUV falls into gorge in Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, July 25 Six people were killed and three others injured after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place when the driver of the SUV, carrying a marriage party, lost control over the vehicle in Ramsu stretch of Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday.

While five occupants of the vehicle were killed on the spot, an injured woman admitted for treatment to SKIMS Srinagar succumbed to her injuries this morning.

"Six people have been killed in this accident and three others injured", police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor