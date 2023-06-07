6 labourers killed, 2 injured after being run over by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 7 : Six labourers were killed, while two others were injured after being run over by a goods train in Jajput Road station, officials with East Coast Railway (CPRO) said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the labourers were engaged in railway work at the yard section of the Jajpur Road station on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place.

"Six labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to the strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking shelter under it. A high-level inquiry will be done into the incident," Bishwajit Rashu, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway told ANI.

He added that the injured were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital by Railways for their treatment.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of labourers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh rupees from the CM's relief fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

"CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of six labourers engaged in Railway work at Jajpur road station this afternoon and has announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees from the CM's relief fund for the next of kin of the deceased," read an official statement from Odisha, Chief Ministers office.

As per the CMO, Naveen Patnaik also ordered to provide proper treatment to the two injured in the accident.

