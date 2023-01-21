6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu

As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday.

"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor