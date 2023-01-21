6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2023 12:05 PM2023-01-21T12:05:04+5:302023-01-21T17:40:03+5:30
As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday.
"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
